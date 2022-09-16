First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,464 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in First Financial were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 193,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 42,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 42.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 156,091 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on THFF. Raymond James lowered shares of First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

First Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THFF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.84. 318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,191. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $551.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. First Financial had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Financial

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.