First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Sells 350 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,731 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 1.2% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Target by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in Target by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.00. The stock had a trading volume of 236,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,407. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.13 and its 200-day moving average is $184.37. The company has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

