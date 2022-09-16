First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.6% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $732,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,907 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $253.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.88. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.04.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

