First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $392.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

