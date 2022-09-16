First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 400 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $3,992,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.45. The stock had a trading volume of 484,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,136,021. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.89. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

