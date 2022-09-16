First Citizens Financial Corp Has $3.27 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 2.9% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.28. The company had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,266. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average is $115.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.