First Citizens Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 49,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 301.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 620,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,536,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,033,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SMLF traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.56. 916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,949. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $45.64 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.