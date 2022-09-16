First Citizens Financial Corp Buys 2,129 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 3.8% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

IJK traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.22. 4,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,899. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

