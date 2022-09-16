Firo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $66.86 Million (FIRO)

Firo (FIRO) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Firo has a total market cap of $36.69 million and approximately $66.86 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $3.19 or 0.00016153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,744.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,466.95 or 0.07429825 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00169004 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00283672 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.84 or 0.00733563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.36 or 0.00594383 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MTP hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,504,019 coins. The official website for Firo is firo.org. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Firo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from Zcoin (full info here), Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Firo uses a PoW-Chainlock hybrid consensus model whereby quorums are formed by several hundred masternodes deterministically selected (LLMQ) that perform a verifiable network-wide measurement/vote of the “first-seen” rule and locks in the block that is first-seen. Blocks are final with a single confirmation as no reorganizations are allowed past this point. This also mitigates 51% mining attacks as more than half the masternode network would need to be compromised to disable Chainlocks before a 51% attack can be mounted. Firo's mining algorithm is MTP which relies on memory hardness to make it resistant to ASICs. It is moving to FiroPOW, a ProgPOW variant that is designed explicitly for GPU mining and is even more resistant to ASICs and FPGAs to encourage fair distribution of its coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.