Financial Survey: Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) & A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ)

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) and Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of A2Z Smart Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares A2Z Smart Technologies and Symbotic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A2Z Smart Technologies -358.50% -130.09% -92.61% Symbotic N/A -982.21% -19.67%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A2Z Smart Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Symbotic 0 1 9 0 2.90

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for A2Z Smart Technologies and Symbotic, as reported by MarketBeat.

A2Z Smart Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 478.78%. Symbotic has a consensus target price of $20.60, suggesting a potential upside of 58.22%. Given A2Z Smart Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe A2Z Smart Technologies is more favorable than Symbotic.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares A2Z Smart Technologies and Symbotic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A2Z Smart Technologies $2.68 million 32.06 -$40.29 million ($0.52) -5.98 Symbotic N/A N/A -$1.95 million N/A N/A

Symbotic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than A2Z Smart Technologies.

Summary

A2Z Smart Technologies beats Symbotic on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. It also offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets, as well as offers maintenance and calibration services to external and in-house complex electronic systems and products. A2Z Smart Technologies is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

