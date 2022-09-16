Financial Review: Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mondee and GXO Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondee N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GXO Logistics $7.94 billion 0.65 $153.00 million $1.86 23.51

GXO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Mondee.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondee 0 0 1 0 3.00 GXO Logistics 0 3 14 0 2.82

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mondee and GXO Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Mondee presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. GXO Logistics has a consensus price target of $80.65, indicating a potential upside of 84.46%. Given GXO Logistics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GXO Logistics is more favorable than Mondee.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.5% of GXO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of GXO Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mondee and GXO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondee N/A N/A N/A GXO Logistics 2.55% 12.25% 3.92%

Summary

GXO Logistics beats Mondee on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas with 17 offices in the U.S. and Canada, and operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, consumer technology, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods industries. GXO Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

