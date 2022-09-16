Financial Review: Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) & DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Gatos Silver and DRDGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A N/A N/A DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gatos Silver and DRDGOLD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 5 0 0 2.00 DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gatos Silver currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.10%. DRDGOLD has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 181.37%. Given DRDGOLD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DRDGOLD is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

This table compares Gatos Silver and DRDGOLD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A $40.44 million N/A N/A DRDGOLD $343.54 million 1.36 $93.88 million N/A N/A

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Gatos Silver.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.3% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Gatos Silver on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. DRDGOLD Limited operates as a subsidiary of Sibanye Gold Limited.

