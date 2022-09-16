Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Shares Down 1.2%

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.08 and last traded at $22.21. 1,472 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.