FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.14. FedEx also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $3.44-$3.44 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $258.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.35.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,625. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $576,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,498 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in FedEx by 21.1% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 2,648 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 169.8% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 117,181 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,566,000 after purchasing an additional 73,751 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 5.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

