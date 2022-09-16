FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.50 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.86 billion. FedEx also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $3.44-$3.44 EPS.

FedEx Trading Down 0.1 %

FedEx stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.87. 1,375,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,625. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.52. FedEx has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $292.35.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 13.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in FedEx by 29.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,643 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 13.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 23.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

