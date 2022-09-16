FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.44-$3.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.20 billion-$23.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.58 billion. FedEx also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.44 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on FedEx from $308.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $248.57.

FedEx Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $204.87 on Friday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in FedEx by 77.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in FedEx by 96.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

