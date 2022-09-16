FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Cowen

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $310.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.95.

NYSE:FDX opened at $204.87 on Friday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,576,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $317,995,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

