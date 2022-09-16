FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Cowen

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $310.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.95.
NYSE:FDX opened at $204.87 on Friday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.
In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,576,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $317,995,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
