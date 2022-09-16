FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $199.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $269.00 to $199.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.65.

FedEx stock opened at $204.87 on Friday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 26.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $294,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1,061.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $767,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

