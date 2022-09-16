Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Purchased by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FATE. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $190,686,000. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 378.4% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,963 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,680,000 after purchasing an additional 762,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,472,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 753,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,012,000 after purchasing an additional 676,015 shares in the last quarter.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $153,074.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,037.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $986,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,189,232.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $153,074.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,037.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,685. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FATE traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.79. 20,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,596. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $72.29.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 371.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FATE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

