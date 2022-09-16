Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 193,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 167,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fastenal Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.23 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

