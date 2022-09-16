Farmer Steven Patrick Takes Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 721,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,000. Farmer Steven Patrick owned approximately 1.09% of PennantPark Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNNT stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $422.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 109.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

