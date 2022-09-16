Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$640.06 and last traded at C$640.75. Approximately 45,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 65,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$648.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFH shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$845.00 to C$860.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$725.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$671.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$664.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.35.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($47.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($45.51) by C($2.46). The business had revenue of C$7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.31 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 85.2451681 EPS for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

