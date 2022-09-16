Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$640.06 and last traded at C$640.75. Approximately 45,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 65,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$648.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFH shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$845.00 to C$860.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$725.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Fairfax Financial Trading Down 1.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$671.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$664.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.35.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
Read More
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.