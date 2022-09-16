EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EYPT opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $272.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.