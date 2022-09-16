EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPTGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EYPT opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $272.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.