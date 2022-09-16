EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.00.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of EYPT opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $272.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.
