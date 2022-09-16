Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Trading 6.1% Higher

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.78. Approximately 12,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 527,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Expro Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insider Transactions at Expro Group

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.90 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%.

In other Expro Group news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $39,892.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth $113,632,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Expro Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,162,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,225,000 after buying an additional 190,534 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Expro Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,587,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after acquiring an additional 65,780 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Expro Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 480,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,484,000 after acquiring an additional 210,257 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

