Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $122.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $195.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXPE. Redburn Partners raised Expedia Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities reissued a mkt perform rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.42.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $107.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.95.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.