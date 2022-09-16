Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Sunday, August 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$418,500.

Exchange Income Price Performance

Exchange Income Increases Dividend

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$48.26 on Friday. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$37.79 and a one year high of C$51.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$46.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.43%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

