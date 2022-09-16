Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) rose 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 28.38 and last traded at 28.12. Approximately 41,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 745,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at 26.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 31.50.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Trading Down 7.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is 24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is 34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Excelerate Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.