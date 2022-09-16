Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) to “Neutral”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&G from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&G from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on M&G from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.14.

M&G Price Performance

OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. M&G has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

