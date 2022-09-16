EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Down 8.4%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.29. 18,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,353,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVGO. Capital One Financial raised shares of EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

EVgo Trading Down 9.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVgo

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,719.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,996.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $215,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,719.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $54,996.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,276 shares of company stock worth $728,940. 74.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in EVgo by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 128,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

