Everi (NYSE:EVRI) & FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) Head to Head Survey

FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) and Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

FaZe has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everi has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get FaZe alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FaZe and Everi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FaZe 0 0 0 0 N/A Everi 0 0 3 1 3.25

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Everi has a consensus target price of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 62.06%. Given Everi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Everi is more favorable than FaZe.

87.7% of FaZe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Everi shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Everi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FaZe and Everi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FaZe N/A -1.37% 0.06% Everi 21.84% 73.32% 7.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FaZe and Everi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FaZe N/A N/A -$6.87 million N/A N/A Everi $660.39 million 2.41 $152.93 million $1.59 11.16

Everi has higher revenue and earnings than FaZe.

Summary

Everi beats FaZe on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FaZe

(Get Rating)

FaZe Holdings Inc. operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

About Everi

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc. provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment. It also provides financial access services, such as funds dispensed, credit card and POS debit card financial access transactions; check warranty; CashClub, a software payments platform that provides gaming establishments with a personal computer workstation software user interface and point-of-sale terminal; CashClub Wallet, a digital payments platform for gaming establishments; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to the casino floor; loyalty kiosk and related equipment; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, the company offers non-funds dispensing terminals that perform authorizations for credit card financial access and POS debit card financial access transactions; and database services. Further, it provides Everi Compliance solutions to assist casino operators with meeting regulatory requirements; Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; JackpotXpress, a jackpot payout and tax form management platform; and loyalty platform, as well as support and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for FaZe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FaZe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.