Evercore ISI Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $87.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.93.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

