Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ETCMY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.65 ($12.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

Eutelsat Communications stock remained flat at $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday. 49 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $3.84.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.