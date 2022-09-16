Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Euroz Hartleys Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Euroz Hartleys Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Get Euroz Hartleys Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Euroz Hartleys Group news, insider Andrew McKenzie 121,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st.

About Euroz Hartleys Group

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, financial advisory, and wealth management services to private, institutional, and corporate clients primarily in Australia. The company offers equities research, institutional dealing, and private clients dealing services, as well as corporate advisory services, including equity capital raising and undertaking, merger and acquisitions advisory, strategic planning and review, privatization and reconstruction, and takeover/takeover response services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euroz Hartleys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroz Hartleys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.