Euler Tools (EULER) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $81,957.00

Euler Tools (EULER) traded 54.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Euler Tools coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Euler Tools has traded 53.2% lower against the dollar. Euler Tools has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $81,957.00 worth of Euler Tools was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 536.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.37 or 0.19261273 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00839282 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021011 BTC.
Euler Tools Profile
Euler Tools’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,877,336 coins. Euler Tools’ official Twitter account is @eulertools.
Euler Tools Coin Trading
