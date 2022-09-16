Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 117.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Etsy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $1,390,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Etsy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,235,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Etsy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $2,207,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,563.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,170 shares of company stock valued at $13,166,674. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Etsy Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $112.35 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

