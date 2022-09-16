Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Sells $340,966.40 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $340,966.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ETSY traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,210,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 392.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

