Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

CUYTY stock remained flat at $7.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $14.26.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €45.00 ($45.92) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €29.00 ($29.59) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.