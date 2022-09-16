Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Up 95.5% in August

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

ESP stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.80. 6,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.