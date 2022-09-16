Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Update

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 229.3% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Eramet Stock Performance

Shares of ERMAY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,991. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28. Eramet has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $17.68.

Eramet Company Profile

See Also

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company worldwide. The company extracts and processes manganese ore, nickel ore, and mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, high purity nickel metal, nickel salts, nickel and cobalt chlorides, nickel carbonate, nickel ferroalloys, and other metallic salts used in stainless steel, catalysis and pigments, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, fertilizers, pigments, different reagents, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

