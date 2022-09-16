Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $617.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $664.71 and a 200-day moving average of $685.80. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $606.12 and a 12-month high of $873.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.75.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

