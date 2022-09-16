Epiq Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Epiq Partners LLC cut its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,248 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II comprises 1.7% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 230,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMEZ stock traded down 0.15 on Friday, hitting 16.01. 2,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,141. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a one year low of 14.96 and a one year high of 28.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is 17.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

