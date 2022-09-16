Epiq Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT)

Epiq Partners LLC decreased its position in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 370.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF Stock Performance

ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF stock remained flat at $48.40 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,795. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82. ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84.

