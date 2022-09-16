Epiq Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.6% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1,236.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in Danaher by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.45.

Danaher Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.61. The stock had a trading volume of 35,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,108. The firm has a market cap of $202.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

