Epiq Partners LLC Boosts Stake in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC owned 0.63% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 13,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 60,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,637,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,367,184.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 60,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,637,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,367,184.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn Singh purchased 600,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,459.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $171,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTGN. Maxim Group downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of VTGN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 89,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,711,851. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.13% and a negative net margin of 5,614.37%. Equities analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

