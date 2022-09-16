Epiq Partners LLC Acquires 19,500 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending comprises approximately 2.2% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,490,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,956,000 after buying an additional 393,658 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,296 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,111,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,935,000 after buying an additional 312,300 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,944,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,699,000 after buying an additional 108,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,481,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after buying an additional 23,955 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,137. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 234.48%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

