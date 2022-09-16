EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Cut to $475.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $496.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.33.

EPAM stock opened at $406.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.67. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,066,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,717,000 after acquiring an additional 393,786 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

