Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

NVST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Envista alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 162,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,318,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,247,000 after purchasing an additional 770,581 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in Envista by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 849,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 813,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Price Performance

Shares of Envista stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74. Envista has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $645.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.55 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.