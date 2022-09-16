Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 134537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinals, and Mary's Medicinals brand names.

