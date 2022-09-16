Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Position Increased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,663 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $34,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 47,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Enphase Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 18,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.22. 71,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,277. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.75 and a 200-day moving average of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 218.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.51. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $324.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at $31,390,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,271 shares of company stock valued at $56,273,642. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.17.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

