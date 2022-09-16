Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,500 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 249,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Engie from €19.50 ($19.90) to €24.50 ($25.00) in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. HSBC raised Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie Price Performance

OTCMKTS ENGIY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 196,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,739. Engie has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.